Listen to the audio version of the article

In recent months in Qom, one of Iran’s main holy cities, someone has poisoned hundreds of pupils in an attempt to cause the closure of girls’ schools, a health authority said.

Since the end of November, local media have reported cases of respiratory poisoning of hundreds of girls as young as 10 in the city’s schools.

According to the Irna agency, on February 14 the parents met in front of the city governor to ask for explanations.

Today, Deputy Health Minister Youness Panahi implicitly confirmed that “the poisoning was intentional,” Irna wrote.

The intelligence and education ministries were working together to find the source of the poisoning, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said.

“It emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed,” Minister Panahi said.

No arrests have been announced.

The poisoning was caused by “chemical compounds available not for military use, and is neither contagious nor transmissible,” he added, without elaborating. Located 150 kilometers south of Tehran, the city of Qom is the center of Shia religious studies in Iran.

Lega presents a parliamentary question

“Another puzzling episode that cannot leave us in silence. In Qom, one of the main holy cities in Iran, according to a statement from a health authority, hundreds of 10-year-old girls were poisoned in an attempt to cause the closure of girls’ schools. Today, the Deputy Minister of Health, Youness Panahi, implicitly confirmed, according to some press articles, that ‘the poisoning was intentional’. The terrible and violent attack against Iranian women continues to shock and indignant us. As Lega, tomorrow we will present a question to Foreign Minister Tajani, because rapid responses are urgently needed on such dramatic events”. Thus in a note the senators of the League in the Foreign Affairs and Defense commissions: Marco Dreosto, Andrea Paganella and Stefania Pucciarelli.

Bonelli (Avs): poisoning as a Nazi method of extermination

“The very serious events that occurred in Iran and confirmed by the Iranian Deputy Minister of Health, regarding the poisoning of little girls, are painful evidence of the fact that we are dealing with practices that recall the horror of those of Nazi extermination. A situation in which the Government, together with the European Union, must immediately establish what it intends to do to guarantee respect for human rights”. Thus in a note Angelo Bonelli co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Verdi and the Left.