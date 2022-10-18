A 16-year-old Iranian student Asra Panahi died after a beating by the security forces because, along with other classmates, she refused to sing a hymn dedicated to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. This was reported on telegram by the Coordination Council of the Iranian teachers’ union according to which various girls were transferred to hospital after the beating, which took place in a school in Ardabil, in the north west of the country, after a raid by the security forces that they forced to sing praise to Khamenei.

A new tragedy, therefore, is drawing the world‘s attention to Iran. Since the day Mahsa Amini died, according to the numbers of the women’s committee that coordinates the Iranian resistance (Ncri women’s commission), there have been more than 400 deaths and twenty thousand people arrested. The news of Asra’s death follows a few days after the fire broke out in Evin prison, where inmates allegedly suffered mistreatment by guards despite being injured. Yesterday it became known about the disappearance of the Iranian athlete, Elnaz Rekabi, who had competed without a veil in a world sporting event. The government had denied this news by labeling it as fake news, but it seems that the girl will be transported to Evin prison. This morning, in response to the EU sanctions against itself, the Iranian government made it known that “rioters and vandals are not tolerated in Iran as in the rest of the world“.