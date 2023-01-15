A 17-year-old student, Alireza Fily, was killed by police in Iran, found hanged in his father’s shop with his shirt buttons and trouser pockets ripped off. The Iranian media reported it, in particular the broadcaster Iran International, according to which it was a clumsy attempt to pass off a murder as suicide.

According to information received by Iran International, the body of a 17-year-old student who participated in the protests was found in his father’s shop. Journalist Hediha Kimiaei tells the details of Alireza Fili’s suspicious death pic.twitter.com/HeOkiwQ6iz — Iran International (@IranIntl) January 14, 2023

“Alireza had chanted slogans during the protests inside the school – in Andisheh, Tehran, which is why he had already had problems with the IRGC and was expelled from school for a period – and plainclothes officers had seen images of photos of Khamenei snatched on his cellphone while he was interrogated,” writes an Iranian journalist on Twitter. She herself reported that the boy was a sportsman, an expert in bodybuilding, and the morning his body was found she had asked her mother not to throw away her exam books.

NGOs: 70 minors killed since the beginning of the protests

Meanwhile, according to data from the NGO Hrana, 522 people have been killed in Iran since the protests began last September, following the death of Mahsa Amini. Of these, 68 are men of the security forces, while 70 are minors. On the other hand, there would be 110 prisoners who risk the death penalty for their involvement in protests against the regime.

“Abolfazl Adinezadeh was 17 years old when he was hit by more than 24 bullets from the Irgc in Mashhad and died a few hours later in hospital – writes Radio Radicale correspondent Mariano Giustino – The father destroyed by pain mourns his son, martyr of freedom”.

European Union: “Akbari’s execution is a frightening precedent”

As executions continue in Iran – another 25-year-old protester was hanged yesterday at dawn – in a statement on behalf of the European Union, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell, condemned the execution of the Iranian-British citizen Alireza Akbari and reiterated his “firm opposition to the application of the death penalty in any circumstance”.

The former Iranian deputy defense minister was executed yesterday after being convicted of being a British spy. On Wednesday, the BBC broadcast an audio in which the convict claimed to have been tortured and forced to confess on camera to crimes he had not committed.

“The execution of a European citizen – continues Borrell in the note – is a frightening precedent that will be followed closely by the EU. The European Union calls on Iran to refrain from any future executions and to pursue a coherent policy towards the abolition of the death penalty.’

In two days, on 17 January at 12, the European Parliament will vote on the amendment by Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten aimed at classifying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.