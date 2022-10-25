Listen to the audio version of the article

“Anti-system propaganda, damage to public order, collusion against security”. These are the accusations that will bring to trial the 315 people involved, in Tehran alone, in the protests for Mahsa Amini: the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who died on September 16 after being arrested by the moral police because she did not wear the veil correctly.

This was announced by the prosecutor of the revolutionary court of the Iranian capital, Ali Salehi, making it known that four of them risk capital punishment. Their execution would increase the death toll recorded in demonstrations that have exploded across Iran for over a month and are still alive.

Harana, the news agency of Iranian human rights activists, reports 248 deaths and over 12,000 arrests. Among them is the thirty-year-old Italian Alessia Piperno who was in the country when the protests began and had shown support for the demonstrations on social media.

Piperno still in prison. Tajani: maximum effort

The case of Piperno was followed “with the utmost commitment and with great determination” by the new Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as he declared yesterday after hearing the girl’s father on the phone. “The behavior of some Western countries, including Great Britain, in supporting the uprisings in Iran is not constructive and is illegitimate”, instead denounced the Tehran Foreign Ministry, reiterating that it will soon respond to the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Islamic Republic for the “serious violations of human rights” during the repression of demonstrations.

“If the Americans have bet on current developments in Iran, they are wrong,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani thundered, attacking Washington for criticizing the reaction of Iranian forces to the demonstrations and alluding to the fact that the American position could have consequences in the talks. , currently stalled, to relaunch the nuclear deal. “They cannot force Iran to grant unilateral privileges through instigation, intimidation and provocation,” warned the Islamic Republic official.