The murder of Mona Heydari in February a year ago it moved and indignant Iran, the result of a culture of oppression and violence enshrined in the laws and in the impunity of the so-called “honor killing”.

Mona was 17 years old, she had been forced by her family to marry her cousin Sajjad when she was 12. At 14 they had a son, but shortly after she had escaped from that prison of blackmail and violence that had become her marriage as a child bride after having tried in vain to persuade her torturer husband to grant her a divorce.