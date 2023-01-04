A member of the “Guardians of the Revolution”, a military body of the Islamic republic established after the 1979 revolution, was killed in an ambush near his home in Tehran. This was reported by the regime’s official press agency, Irna, which speaks openly of a “terrorist attack.

The man, Qassam Fathollahi “He was killed by four shots fired by unknown persons,” according to police. Fathollahi was the commander of the Basiji stationed at the Imam Sajjad Mosque in the Mokhtari district.

US raid on Iraq, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed. The Pentagon: “The order started by Trump” Gianluca DiFeo

02 January 2020



Fatollahi’s murder took place exactly on the third anniversary of the Iranian general’s killing Qasem Soleimaniwhich took place at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. Soleimani, whose death was caused by a US drone strike, was the head of the so-called Quds Brigade, the unit of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for spreading Khomeinist ideology outside from the Islamic Republic.