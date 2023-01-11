“I have been accused of obtaining top secret information from the head of Iran’s National Security Council in exchange for a bottle of perfume and a T-shirt during the Rouhani administration.” The latest showdown within Tehran’s power system could cost him his life Alireza Akbariwho was Deputy Minister of Defense during the presidency of the “reformist” Khatamibetween the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, but which for many years has no longer had operational roles within the administration.

The story of Alireza Akbari

His words recorded in an audio message were disseminated by Bbc in the Farsi language. He had been arrested in 2019 on spying charges for theMI6, the British secret service, had appealed, but his request for a retrial was denied and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence. Iran’s Judiciary News Agency, Libra, calls him a “key spy” due to the “importance of his position”. In a statement released by the Ministry of Intelligence, he is even described as “one of the most important infiltrators in the sensitive and strategic centers of the country”.

Akbari has dual Iranian and British citizenship, and the case has naturally involved the Foreign Office as well. “Our priority is to secure her immediate release and we have reiterated our request for urgent consular access,” the British Foreign Office spokesman said. His wife Maryam said she was summoned to prison “for one last meeting”, which raises fears that the sentence could be carried out soon.

The discretion and secrecy that has surrounded the Akbari case thus far has raised many questions. Akbari grew politically with Ali Shamkhani, when the current secretary of the National Security Council, an influential body that defines the country’s defense and nuclear policies together with the supreme leader Khamenei, was defense minister in the reformist Khatami’s administration. But Akbari was also close to Ali Larijani, a moderate and powerful conservative former Speaker of Parliament, who was prevented from running for president in 2021 by ultra-conservatives. Akbari was part of the advisory team that worked with Larijani between 2005 and 2007 on nuclear talks with the European Union.

A political signal to the moderates

In the political upheavals of recent months caused by the irruption on the public scene of the pro-democracy movement, Shamkhani and Larijani have been described by the independent press based outside Iran but by good internal sources as proponents of a more moderate line, of dialogue with the demonstrators and openness to reforms. Larijani spoke out against making the veil mandatory, Shamkhani met some reformist exponents in the hope of receiving support from them to appease the squares.

Does Akbari pay for being close to the moderate front? For Abdolrasool Divsallar, an analyst and scholar of Iranian military affairs, who now lives in Italy, but who worked with Akbari in Tehran’s defense, the accusations against the former deputy minister “are all falsehoods”. “The announcement of Akbari’s death sentence at this particular moment has clear political motives. Akbari is a brilliant analyst and has been critical of Iran’s regional and defense strategies such as excessive involvement in Syria and was a proponent of an appeasement line with the United States in the Gulf. His condemnation serves to send a message: there is no political space for every idea that strays from the vision of the leadership”.