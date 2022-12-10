Listen to the audio version of the article

Four Qashqai girls (Iranian of Turkish origin) were arrested and taken to the prison of Adel Abad (Iran) on 24 November. The activist group Inclub1401 international reports it on Telegram. These are “4 women’s freedom fighters”: Fateme Safari Rad (16 years old), her sisters Ghazal Safari Rad and Sara Safari Rad, and her cousin Zahra Attai (20 years old). The attached photos show the girls smiling and unveiled.

The same group released the image of a corpse with a swollen back: it would be a 19-year-old evidently beaten up who, however, according to the Iranian police, died by suicide.

Iran, UN: “Abolish the death penalty”

«The four very young girls – the activists explain – were kidnapped by the repressive forces in an ambush. After being taken to the police offices, they were transferred to the prison. The only one of whom we have news is Sarah, who would have been forced by violence to confess that she was engaged in the revolt for the freedom of women and of opinion in her country. The army has accused them all of collusion and threat to the country’s security».

“The family – the activists denounce again – has been deprived of the right to contact the girls”. The group’s invitation to readers is to be «the voice of these girls».