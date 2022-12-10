Home World Iran: activists, “4 girls kidnapped and imprisoned”
World

Iran: activists, “4 girls kidnapped and imprisoned”

by admin
Iran: activists, “4 girls kidnapped and imprisoned”

ServiceThe complaint on his Telegram

The complaint comes from the activist group Inclub1401 international. These are “4 women’s freedom fighters”

Iran, fear of first execution for protests, 11 others at risk

Four Qashqai girls (Iranian of Turkish origin) were arrested and taken to the prison of Adel Abad (Iran) on 24 November. The activist group Inclub1401 international reports it on Telegram. These are “4 women’s freedom fighters”: Fateme Safari Rad (16 years old), her sisters Ghazal Safari Rad and Sara Safari Rad, and her cousin Zahra Attai (20 years old). The attached photos show the girls smiling and unveiled.

The same group released the image of a corpse with a swollen back: it would be a 19-year-old evidently beaten up who, however, according to the Iranian police, died by suicide.

Iran, UN: “Abolish the death penalty”

«The four very young girls – the activists explain – were kidnapped by the repressive forces in an ambush. After being taken to the police offices, they were transferred to the prison. The only one of whom we have news is Sarah, who would have been forced by violence to confess that she was engaged in the revolt for the freedom of women and of opinion in her country. The army has accused them all of collusion and threat to the country’s security».

“The family – the activists denounce again – has been deprived of the right to contact the girls”. The group’s invitation to readers is to be «the voice of these girls».

Find out more
See also  Elizabeth II, Peter Greenaway: "A good sovereign but now enough with the monarchy"

You may also like

Scandal in the European Parliament, the takeover of...

Photos: Beware of Russia’s Threat The first batch...

Harry and Meghan documentary beats The Crown in...

Ftx, procura Usa indaga Bankman-Fried per frode: tranferati...

Ukraine latest news. Overnight 10 Russian kamikaze drones...

The last words of Putin’s opponents in court...

The persecution of rappers: Tehran silences the protest

From Liliana Segre to Jovanotti, 100,000 signatures to...

Ukraine – Russia, today’s war news 10 December

Gifts to Fifa, rights and deaths: the obsession...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy