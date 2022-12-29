According to the latest update by the Iranian human rights news agency Hrana, 508 people have been killed during protests in Iran, including 69 children. The number of people arrested is more than 18,000. More than 1,200 protest rallies have taken place in 161 cities so far, the report said. The new data provided by the agency refer to the period from 26 September to 7 December. The number of prisoners is between 14,000 and 16,000.

The Iranian government instead insists that the ongoing protests are a “conspiracy of enemies” the arrested persons are considered either “deceived” or “enemy elements”.

Two days ago, President Raisi defined the protest marches as “riots”. “Hypocrites, monarchists, counter-revolutionary currents and all those who have been harmed by the revolution have joined the protests,” he told a crowd gathered outside Tehran University to pay tribute to the remains of 200 soldiers killed during the Iran-war Iraq of 1980-1988. “The arms of the nation are open to all who have been deceived. The young are our children,” he said, but “we will have no mercy on hostile elements.” Iranian officials have accused the “enemies” of the Islamic Republic, such as the United States and other Western countries, of instigating the protests. “If you think you can achieve your goals by spreading rumors and dividing society, you are wrong,” Raisi said.