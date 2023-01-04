Listen to the audio version of the article

Taraneh Alidousti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, was released on bail and left the fearsome Evin prison in Tehran. The actress was arrested last month for taking part in anti-regime protests. You announce it Iran International. Many had mobilized for the release of the actress, including the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, today theAyatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that: “L‘hijab must be observed, because it is a religious necessity. It is Sharia and there are no doubts about its obligation»: thus, after more than three months of protests, the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution.

During recent “clashes,” he said, enemies hoped women would not wear hijabs “but they were slapped around,” Khamenei said. “It is not fair that some women do not observe the full hijab, but we must not say that they are against religion or the Islamic Revolution. They are our daughters,” he said adding that “however, they should be corrected”.