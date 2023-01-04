Home World Iran: actress Taraneh Alidousti released on bail
World

Iran: actress Taraneh Alidousti released on bail

by admin
Iran: actress Taraneh Alidousti released on bail

Taraneh Alidousti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, was released on bail and left the fearsome Evin prison in Tehran. The actress was arrested last month for taking part in anti-regime protests. You announce it Iran International. Many had mobilized for the release of the actress, including the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, today theAyatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that: “L‘hijab must be observed, because it is a religious necessity. It is Sharia and there are no doubts about its obligation»: thus, after more than three months of protests, the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution.

During recent “clashes,” he said, enemies hoped women would not wear hijabs “but they were slapped around,” Khamenei said. “It is not fair that some women do not observe the full hijab, but we must not say that they are against religion or the Islamic Revolution. They are our daughters,” he said adding that “however, they should be corrected”.

Find out more
See also  Richard Gere: "Beijing tears democracy to pieces, NATO and the EU have the right weapons"

You may also like

More than a dozen financial institutions predict U.S....

Migrants, sovereign Sweden says no to the agreement...

RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, China and Indonesia...

Putin, Erdogan and Zelensky: talks today, diplomacy returns

France, inflation slows down in December with energy...

Kiev’s “secret” weapon against drones: old machine guns

Remittances of 20 million: Greece asks Panama about...

Walter Cunningham, one of the astronauts of the...

Iran, a commander of the Guardians of the...

People from Hong Kong, Macau and Korea must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy