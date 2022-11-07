The Shiite theocracy does not abandon the hard line and even the Parliament chooses zero tolerance against the protests of Iranian citizens. A group of 227 parliamentarians called for the death penalty for those who participate in the protests after the death of Masha Amini and define the demonstrators as “enemies of God”. the percentage is Bulgarian, given that in the Islamic Republic the parliament has just 290 members. In the statement released by parliamentarians led by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani it is stated that “the United States and other enemies have instigated and organized” the protests, with “financing and sending weapons” to the demonstrators.

The parliamentarians attribute to the demonstrators the responsibility for the hundreds of deaths caused by the bloody repression of the regime: “some of these criminals killed civilians and members of the security forces, causing the martyrdom of dozens of people”. “We as representatives of this nation, ask the authorities, including the judiciary, to face these enemies of God who, like the Islamic state, attack lives and property and deserve condemnation and divine vengeance”, they conclude, according to what is said. law on Fars. In Iran the punishment for the “mohareb” (the enemies of God) is precisely the death penalty.

However, the threat does not seem to stop the protests that have strongly shaken the power system of the Republic of Ayatollahs born after the 1979 Islamic Revolution since September 17. According to reports from the pan-Arab broadcaster Al Arabiya, violent demonstrations have broken out in Sanandaj , capital of the Iranian province of Kurdistan, located in the western part of the country with a Kurdish majority. In Isfahan, central Iran, security forces were once again seen using tear gas and bullets against protesters. In the western city of Marivan, protesters took to the streets to protest the death of Nasreen Qadri, a protester allegedly deceased after being hit by batons by security forces in the capital Tehran. There were also protests in the province of Sistan and Balochistan in south-eastern Iran, says Iran international. Protests are also expected in the districts of Tehran, Lorestan and Tabriz in the next few hours, following the appeals launched by local young people.

In the protests the slogan «Death to the dictator» in reference to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic are now constant. The supreme guide waited weeks before speaking in public, only to choose the hard line and the full condemnation of the demonstrators, who however do not seem discouraged or intimidated by the words of the octogenarian leader. The protest movement continues to affect all 31 provinces of Iran, 136 cities and 134 universities on an almost daily basis, despite a fierce repression by the security forces. According to the non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights (Ihr), which is based in Oslo, more than 304 protesters have died in Iran since the wave of protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurd who died last year. September 16 in Tehran after his arrest by the Iranian moral police. The budget includes 41 minors and 24 women. In addition, at least 14,170 people, including 392 students, were arrested.

The situation is also particularly delicate on the international level. Since Iran was “caught” supplying weapons, drones and military instructors to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, the position on the international chessboard has become even more uncomfortable. The Ayatollah republic is now more isolated than ever, with severe diplomatic, economic and social problems. It remains to be seen how long the house of cards can stand.