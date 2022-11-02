Fears about the condition of the Iranian rapper are growing Tom Salehi, arrested last week and forced into a video confession that alarmed family members and human rights activists. Much followed in his country and immediately deployed in support of the vast demonstrations that have been calling for the end of the Islamic Republic for seven weeks, Salehi was transferred to the infamous Evin prison in Tehran, according to reports. IranWire by his family members.

Uncle Iqbal Iqbali said yesterday the family went to Dastgerd prison in Isfahan, where they learned that Salehi has been “transferred to Evin”, the prison where political prisoners are held. “He is in the hands of intelligence officials” and “is not authorized to call or receive visitors,” said Iqbali, sounding the alarm on the safety of the musician, whose life – according to him – “is now in danger”.

The video confession is also further worrying, according to the forcefully extorted family, in which Salehi says he “repents”: he appears blindfolded and on his knees and with signs of violence. The video was released by the media affiliated with the regime, but a campaign was immediately launched on social media in Farsi not to share it: “The purpose of these images is to create fear and despair, do not spread them”, tweeted the famous Hichkas, considered the ” father of Persian rap »and in self-exile abroad.

Salehi has long been in the sights of the authorities for his lyrics, in which he condemns corruption, repression and injustice in Iran. Last year he had already been arrested, but released after a few days on bail, following a vast campaign for his release. From the start of the protests that erupted over the killing of young Mahsa Amini last month, Salehi felt at risk and had decided to go into hiding, but not to leave Iran. He was arrested on 30 October in the province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, while he “was trying to illegally leave the western borders,” according to what was reported by the official media.

A photo of him immediately circulated on the web while, blindfolded, he was taken away by car. The prosecutor of Isfahan, Seyyed Mohammad Mousaviyan, accused him of having “played a key role in creating chaos and encouraging the recent unrest in the province of Isfahan and in the city of Shahinshah”. For the regime, the ongoing demonstrations are “riots” fomented by the enemies of Iran, Israel and the United States in primis. Most Iranian rappers publish their work without the approval of the Ministry of Culture and the Islamic Guide, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces censorship. Several rappers have been arrested in recent years, while others have chosen to live in exile.