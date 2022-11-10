Home World Iran, Alessia Piperno released: she is returning to Italy
Iran, Alessia Piperno released: she is returning to Italy

“After intense diplomatic work, today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in thanking all those who contributed to Alessia hugging her family, informed her parents during a phone call, a few minutes ago. ” She makes Palazzo Chigi known. Meloni personally informed Alessia Piperno’s parents of the girl’s release.

