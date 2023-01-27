Home World Iran, already 55 executions since the beginning of the year. In the USA 3 arrests for a conspiracy against the opponent Alinejad
Iran, already 55 executions since the beginning of the year. In the USA 3 arrests for a conspiracy against the opponent Alinejad

Iran, already 55 executions since the beginning of the year. In the USA 3 arrests for a conspiracy against the opponent Alinejad

There are already 55 death sentences carried out in Iran since the beginning of the year. This is what the organization reports Iran Human Rights (your)based in Oslo, says the growing use of capital punishment aims to create an atmosphere of generalized fear as protests rock the country.

Ihr underlines that there are four executions for crimes related to anti-government demonstrations, from 1 January to today, while most – as many as 37 – are due to drug crimes.

However, the organization denounces that at least 107 people arrested during the protests are at risk of execution.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the authorities announced that they have arrested three people accused of attempting to assassinate Iranian-born American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad at Tehran’s request. This was announced by the Minister of Justice Merrick Garland during a press conference, adding that two of them are members of an Eastern European crime group.

She has already reacted on Twitter: “I have just learned from FBI agents that the 3 men hired by the Iranian regime to kill me on American soil have been indicted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards have been conducting these terrorist operations for forty years. The Islamic Republic is the l ‘Isis with oil’.

