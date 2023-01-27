There are already 55 death sentences carried out in Iran since the beginning of the year. This is what the organization reports Iran Human Rights (your)based in Oslo, says the growing use of capital punishment aims to create an atmosphere of generalized fear as protests rock the country.

Ihr underlines that there are four executions for crimes related to anti-government demonstrations, from 1 January to today, while most – as many as 37 – are due to drug crimes.

However, the organization denounces that at least 107 people arrested during the protests are at risk of execution.