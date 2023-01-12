“The republic of Iran respects human values ​​but we do not accept that other countries want to impose their culture. Freedom is one of the values ​​of Islam”, thus intervened the ambassador of Iran in Rome, Mohammad Reza Sabouriin his first meeting with the Italian press after yesterday presenting his credentials to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

A meeting, the one at the Quirinale, in which Mattarella had expressed condemnation and his “personal indignation” for the violent repression in Iran, reiterating the request for Iran to stop the violence against its own citizens.

Iran, the striker’s cry “That’s enough, justice is not done with a noose” by Gabriella Colarusso

09 January 2023



Regarding the executions of arrested protesters, which generated international condemnation, Reza Sabouri explained that “the people against whom the death penalty has been applied in recent times are people who have undergone a fair trial, who have had guarantees lawyers and the courts that tried them offered them adequate guarantees. Only after all the necessary checks were they sentenced to death”.

“According to the laws and legislation of Iran, capital punishment is authorized for the most serious crimes – he added – in Iran protests are allowed, demonstrations are allowed when they are peaceful but where they change their nature and become violent disorder this is not acceptable”.