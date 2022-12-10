Amnesty International has documented the names and data of 44 children killed during protests in Iran and has collected information on threats received by the relatives of 13 of the young victims by the government. This is reported by Iran international. According to the report, 34 children were killed by bullets to the heart, head or other vital organs. Four shots at close range. Five died as a result of assaults and one suffocated from tear gas. Relatives were forced to bury them in remote villages and banned from sharing images on social media.

Amnesty International has reported the death of a two-year-old and a six-year-old boy in Zahedan, in the south-east of the country, and said the other victims were between 9 and 18 years old. The security agencies – according to the report – wrapped the bodies of the children in shrouds and handed them over to the families a few minutes before the scheduled burial ceremony.

Hebe Maraif, Amnesty International’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, said the Islamic Republic’s authorities had not only condemned the families of the slain children to a life of inconsolable grief, but also to severe frustration through relentless intimidation and cruel restrictions on burials and commemorations. Amnesty International said Iranian authorities denied responsibility for the killings of at least 19 children and attributed the deaths of 12 of them to opposition groups and the killings of the other six to accidents.

Of the 44 children killed, 18, or more than 40%, were killed in Sistan and Baluchistan province and 20% were killed in Kurdish cities in Iran.