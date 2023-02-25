Amnesty International denounced the “death in Iranian police custody of 24-year-old Baloch protester Ebrahim Rigi on 22 February”. For the non-governmental organization he was “tortured”, and this “shows once again the horrible attack by the Iranian authorities on the right to life”. The Haalvsh site, which monitors human rights violations in the Baluchistan, wrote that Rigi, a doctor, was arrested on October 13 in Zahedan. Released on bail, he was then arrested again on 22 February. Brought him to the police station he would die an hour later. According to relatives, there were bruises and wounds on his body.

Yesterday some demonstrators protested against the government after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan in southeastern Iran, as has now happened regularly every week since September, when demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who lost her life on September 16 in Tehran after being taken into custody by the morality police because she was not wearing the veil correctly. “We swear by the blood of our comrades that we will resist to the end”, was one of the slogans shouted by the demonstrators, reports the BBC Persian, in reference to the people arrested or killed during the demonstrations of recent months. Protesters started marching once they got out of the makki mosque which, according to reports from activists, had been cordoned off by the security forces in the morning while internet access had been severely restricted in the city and some people had been beaten and arrested by the officers.

Activists have spoken of a “siege” on the religious building by the security forces, denouncing arrests and beatings of people who attempted to participate in Friday prayers in the largest mosque of the Sunni minority in Iran.

