Home World Iran, Amnesty report: “24-year-old protester died while in police custody”
World

Iran, Amnesty report: “24-year-old protester died while in police custody”

by admin
Iran, Amnesty report: “24-year-old protester died while in police custody”

Amnesty International denounced the “death in Iranian police custody of 24-year-old Baloch protester Ebrahim Rigi on 22 February”. For the non-governmental organization he was “tortured”, and this “shows once again the horrible attack by the Iranian authorities on the right to life”. The Haalvsh site, which monitors human rights violations in the Baluchistan, wrote that Rigi, a doctor, was arrested on October 13 in Zahedan. Released on bail, he was then arrested again on 22 February. Brought him to the police station he would die an hour later. According to relatives, there were bruises and wounds on his body.

Yesterday some demonstrators protested against the government after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan in southeastern Iran, as has now happened regularly every week since September, when demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who lost her life on September 16 in Tehran after being taken into custody by the morality police because she was not wearing the veil correctly. “We swear by the blood of our comrades that we will resist to the end”, was one of the slogans shouted by the demonstrators, reports the BBC Persian, in reference to the people arrested or killed during the demonstrations of recent months. Protesters started marching once they got out of the makki mosque which, according to reports from activists, had been cordoned off by the security forces in the morning while internet access had been severely restricted in the city and some people had been beaten and arrested by the officers.

See also  13 U.S. Senators and House of Representatives visited Taichung in a low-key manner, the military aircraft disrupted Taiwan 5 degrees | United States | Department of Defense | Corning

Activists have spoken of a “siege” on the religious building by the security forces, denouncing arrests and beatings of people who attempted to participate in Friday prayers in the largest mosque of the Sunni minority in Iran.

Archive photo

Previous Article

Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale off the northern island of Hokkaido

You may also like

FANTASYLAND: THE CHRONICLES OF YALTAR

Six Nations 2023: Italy scares Ireland, in Rome...

Photo: Biden meets leaders of nine Eastern European...

News Udinese – Breaking news! With Spezia we...

Alba Morena shares “Nadie” with Marcel Bagés and...

War crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine,...

What’s the Story? Deiaa Haj Yahia on the...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet Xi...

Kiev after a year of war, the exhibition...

In San Francisco, Italy builds a bridge with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy