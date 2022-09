In Iran, two LGBTQ + activists were sentenced to death on charges of promoting homosexuality. The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reported that a court in the northwestern city of Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani31 years old, ed Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of “spreading corruption on Earth”. This is the most serious charge in the Iranian penal code, often used against people who have spoken out or demonstrated against the country’s Islamic orthodoxy.