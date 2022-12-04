The Iranian attorney general, Mohamad Jafar Montazeri, announced the dissolution of the ‘Moral Police’, “dismantled by the same people who set it up”. The police, responsible for the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman killed last September 16 while she was in Tehran on vacation with her family, has been the subject of international sanctions for the repression of the population. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, cities across the country have been inflamed by protests: people have continued to take to the streets every day to demand rights and freedoms, despite harsh repression.

Montazeri then announced that the Iranian parliament is working together with a special body chaired by the head of state, Ebrahim Raisi, on “a modification of the law on the compulsory use of the Islamic veil”.

The prosecutor himself – reports Radio Farda – acknowledged that the Iranian judicial system does not openly pursue the dissolution of this “Social Security Police”, but the recent “incidents” – with reference to the protests – have led the security apparatus to seek “a prudent solution to this problem”.

The denial of al Jazeera and Iranian state television

But Montazeri’s announcement was promptly denied by the Arab media. “There is no confirmation that the work of the patrol units, officially charged with ensuring ‘moral security’ in society, has actually ended,” he wrote to Jazeera. Shortly after, the Iranian state television Al-Alam specified that “no official of the Islamic republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol (the moral police) has been closed”. CNN has asked Tehran’s Interior Ministry for an official comment.

The Security Council Threat: Zero Tolerance

Meanwhile, more than 200 people have lost their lives in the protests: this was announced by the Security Council, which however has now threatened “zero tolerance” explaining that from now on the security forces will act more actively in front of at any event. It is the first time since the protests began on September 16 that Iran has published official figures on the dead.

“As for the demonstrators, the Islamic Republic of Iran treated them with the utmost tolerance”, but “the enemy’s plan for the continuation of the riots and the strategic patience of the system” caused serious damage.

The Security Council, the note continues, “will act more decisively” and “the security and police forces, with all their strength and determination, will no longer allow some troublemakers with the support of foreign intelligence agencies to put public safety is in jeopardy”. “Therefore, any disturbance of public order and illegal gathering at any level and place will be faced with decision and without tolerance”.