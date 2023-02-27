Iran has developed a long-range cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers, according to the US Aerospace Command. Guardians of the Revolutionwhose commander, Amirali Hajizadeh, issued a warning to Europeans and Americans, urged not to “test Iran”. “Now we are able to hit US aircraft carriers even at a distance of 2,000 km”, threatened Hajizadeh, quoted by Iranian state television.

February 25, 2023



“Like meat under our teeth”

The new cruise missile, said the senior Pasdaran officer, is called Paveh. “Iran will soon unveil its hypersonic missiles capable of reaching speeds of Mach 12 and 13”, i.e. 12 or 13 times the speed of sound. “US military bases in the region are now being monitored and we can strike at them at any time if necessary. They are like meat under our teeth,” Hajizadeh said.

“We want to kill Trump”

Hajizadeh also added, “Iran is seeking to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie for allegedly ordered the killing of commander of the al Quds Forces of the Revolutionary Guards, Ghassem Soleimani“. The reference is to the targeted killing of the powerful General Soleimani, hit by a US drone in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

The sanctions

Iran, subject to European sanctions, is of concern to Western powers who accuse it of supplying Russia with kamikaze drones and missiles, aiding it in its invasion of Ukraine. The European Parliament recently included the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (Pasdaran) in the list of terrorist organizations.