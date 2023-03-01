They arrive at the hospital because they can no longer breathe. But there are still no official answers to the reasons that have led to the hospitalization of dozens of female students for poisoning in Iran since November. Suspicion, according to the deputy health minister Younes Panahi, is that they may be deliberate attacks to prevent girls from getting an education. And today there are over a hundred new cases, reported the official media, registered in 16 schools TeheranArable, Kermanshah and Parand. The Iranian president also intervened on the phenomenon Ebrahim Raisiwho commissioned the Ministry of the Interior to take care of cases of poisoning, to “find the root of problem as quickly as possible” to resolve “le concerns from the families“. The Iranian president stressed that the ministry of Salutethe Ministry of Information and other departments will cooperate with the Minister of the Interior.

A surge of new cases has been reported in the past few hours, including a number of intoxications of female high school students in the capital Tehran, according to the Fars news agency. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, while some parents claimed the cause of the poisoning was one spray. The Iranian police chief, Ahmad Reza Radandeclared that no one has yet been arrested and specified that “the priority is to find the cause of the poisoning of the students and until then – he added – we will not judge whether it is intentional or not”..