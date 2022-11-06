Killed as brutally as Mahsa. Only because she took to the streets to fight for her rights. In Iran, a 35-year-old PhD student, Nasrin Ghadri, died yesterday after being beaten with a baton by security forces during Friday protests. Outraged by the death of the woman – originally from Marivan – many people took to the streets today in the city of Kurdistan singing «Death to Khamenei». Protesters blocked the streets and, according to testimonies collected in some videos released on social media, the police used their hard fist against them, shooting and injuring some people.

The young woman, Nasrin Ghadri, who was studying philosophy in Tehran, went into a coma and then died after being beaten in the head. The same fate that had befallen Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in September from a head-beating by the moral police, during her arrest for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly: her death also triggered a wave of unprecedented protests, exactly like the one on Friday in which Nasrin participated.

Protesters accused the government of forcing the young woman’s burial in a hurry this morning and also of forcing her father to announce that the cause of her daughter’s death was related to an “illness” or “intoxication”, similar version. to that adopted by the authorities for the case of Mahsa Amini. The Iranian authorities, she reported to the Iraqi Kurdish agency Rudaw, also prohibited the woman from being buried in her hometown. The secret services, according to the family, would have forced the funeral to take place practically without the presence of their relatives and loved ones.

The Kurdish NGO for human rights Hengaw, based in Norway, has assured that there are dozens of protesters injured by the riots this Sunday and it is feared that there will be deaths. This weekend at least 16 other people were reportedly killed by gunshots fired by Iranian security forces in Sistan and in the province of Baluchistan. The NGO Human Rights Iran has indicated that the security forces opened fire on November 4 against a rally in the city of Jash, Sistan and Balochistan, the scene of another “black Friday” after the death of nearly 100 protesters. September 30 in the city of Zahedan. The NGO estimates that the victims since the beginning of the protests in September are 304, including 41 children, in 21 provinces of the country.