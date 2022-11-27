Iranian Tehran authorities arrested the former star player of the men’s national football team on November 24 because he supported the recent civil protests that broke out in Iran. Following the incident, the UN Human Rights Council held its thirty-fifth special session and voted to establish an independent international investigation to determine all human rights violations in Iran.

The Iranian media “Fas News Agency” reported that the 35-year-old former international footballer Voria Ghafouri (Voria Ghafouri) has been arrested by Tehran for publicly criticizing the Iranian government. The charges given are suspected of insulting the national team and engaging in anti-government propaganda.

Prior to this, the members of the Iranian national team going to the World Cup in Qatar all refused to sing the national anthem in the first game against England and won the support of fans. However, after this incident, the Iranian team stopped protesting in the game against Wales on the 25th. However, the team members denied being pressured by the government in front of the media.

After the arrest of the former Iranian international, the United Nations human rights agency voted on the plan to investigate Iran’s human rights allegations, and finally passed a resolution with 25 votes in favor, 6 votes against and 16 abstentions, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into Iran’s corruption in September this year. The protests that began on the 16th were related to allegations of human rights violations.

The crisis was sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini while in police custody, officials said in public documents. Volker Türk, High Commissioner for Human Rights, pointed out that the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by those in power in Iran has resulted in the attack of women and minors and the loss of lives.

The UN commissioner noted in particular the use of live ammunition, birdshots and other metal projectiles, tear gas and batons by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij forces against the protests, the statement said. So far, the protest movement in Iran has spread to 150 cities and 140 universities in all provinces of Iran.

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, condemned Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, which has intensified over the past week and that the crackdown on minors has worsened. At least 60 to 70 people were killed in Iran, including 5 children, most of the victims were from the Kurdish region.

The Iranian government denies all allegations and claims the minors died because they committed suicide, fell from heights or were killed by enemy spies.

High Commissioner Türk noted that his office had received “multiple documents” from the Iranian government on the incident, “including elements of a domestic investigation.” However, these practices “failed to be impartial, independent and inconsistent with international standards and transparency”. Therefore, the international community will commit to launching an independent ad hoc investigation.

According to statistics from the United Nations Human Rights Office, since September 13 this year, more than 300 people have lost their lives in protests, including 40 children.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

