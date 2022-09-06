Employ new technologies to apply the sharia. Iran’s authorities plan to use facial recognition to enforce the new hijab law. The government introduced this law, which further restricts the way women dress, on August 15. The idea of ​​introducing this controversial tool stems from the protest that many Iranian women carried out on the national hijab day last 12 July.

The Iranian government, headed by President Ebrahim Raisi, plans to use facial recognition technology on public transport. The announcement comes directly from the secretary of the Iranian ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani.

Under the new hijab and chastity law, women who post their unveiled photos on the Internet will suffer the temporary loss of some social rights for a period ranging from 6 months to a year. Additionally, women deemed non-compliant will be prevented from entering government offices, banks or traveling on public transport. Government employees will be fired if their social media images do not comply with Islamic law. The new decree has sparked many protests across the country. Numerous women were arrested for failing to comply with the dress code and forced to confess.

Since 2015, the Iranian government has gradually introduced biometric ID cards which include a chip in which data such as iris scans, fingerprints and facial images are stored. There is now concern that such information held by the state could be used in conjunction with facial recognition technology to identify people who violate the mandatory dress code, both on the streets and on the internet. Many analysts point out that the government of Iran is now able to easily trace its citizens wherever they are.

Riasi, an ultra-conservative former president of the Supreme Court, enjoys the support of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been particularly dedicated to the suppression of women’s rights, leaving out other key issues for the life of the country, such as infrastructural, economic and environmental problems.

The hijab, the headdress worn by Muslim women, was reintroduced after the 1979 Islamic revolution. However, in the following decades, women overstepped the prescribed dress code.

Some of the women arrested for defying the new August 15 decree were identified after videos of them being harassed on public transport were posted online for not wearing the garment correctly. One of them, Sepideh Rashno, 28, was arrested after a video circulated on social media of her being reprimanded by a travel companion for her “improper dress”, and was then forced to get out of the car. vehicle by some passers-by who intervened in his favor. According to the human rights collective Hrana, Rashno was beaten after her arrest and later forced to apologize on television to the passenger who had harassed her.

Rashno was not the first person to suffer violent repression due to its viral spread on the Internet. In 2014, six Iranians – three men and three women – were sentenced to one year in prison and 91 lashes after a video of them dancing in Tehran to the tune of Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy” had surpassed 150,000 views.

Annabelle Sreberny, Professor Emeritus at the Soas University Center for Iranian Studies in London commented: “Ebrahim Raisi is a true ideologue,” she said. “Iran faces dire economic and environmental problems. The inflation rate can reach 50%, but the government chooses to focus on women’s rights, because they are an easy target ”.