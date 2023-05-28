Home » Iran, at least two dead in a clash on the border with Afghanistan
Iran, at least two dead in a clash on the border with Afghanistan

Iran, at least two dead in a clash on the border with Afghanistan

A new clash between the forces of the Afghan Taliban fundamentalist movement and Iranian border guards on the border between the two countries has caused at least two deaths, one on each side, in a new episode of tension accentuated by a dispute over water rights. The Iranian media speak instead of at least three dead Iranians.

The clash, with artillery and small arms fire, took place around noon in Makki, between the southeastern Afghan province of Nimruz and the Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan, Iran’s semi-official news agency reported. Tasnim.

