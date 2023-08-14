Home » Iran: attack on Shiite shrine in Shiraz, one dead. Stopped a man
Iran: attack on Shiite shrine in Shiraz, one dead. Stopped a man

One person has been killed and at least eight injured in Iran in a shooting at a Shia shrine in the south of the country. This was reported by the state news agency Irna. Four deaths were initially reported but the death toll has been revised. “One person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack,” IRNA reported, adding that the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz city was carried out by two men. Police arrested one of the suspects, while the second escaped, Tasnim news agency said.

The mausoleum of Shah Cherag had been the target of another bombing on 26 October 2022, in which 13 people were killed and 30 others were injured. At the time, the attack had been claimed by ISIS and had added pressure on the Iranian government, which for over a month had been grappling with the vast street protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. For the October bombing, two men were convicted and executed. Iranian authorities then denounced the involvement of “other countries” and reported the arrest of 26 “Takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in connection with the attack. In Shia-dominated Iran, the term takfiri generally refers to jihadists or followers of radical Sunni Islam.

