Hadith Najafi, the 23-year-old who died during the demonstrations in Karaj, would not be the girl who ties her hair in a video that has gone viral and has become a symbol of protests in Iran.

The BBC in Farsi spoke to a woman who says she is the protagonist of the video and is still alive. She in a video message she says: “I fight for Hadith and Mahsa”.

Iran, siege of the Kurdish city of Oshnavieh. “Isolated, we fear deaths and arrests” by Gabriella Colarusso

September 24, 2022



In recent days, the image of a woman tying her hair and walking with determination amidst the protests has quickly gone viral and many have described this image as a symbol of courage and one of the enduring images of Iranian protests.

The reporter, the activist, the student: who are the women who inspire the protests in Iran by Gabriella Colarusso

September 24, 2022



The woman explained that her purpose in recording the video was to encourage Iranian girls to “have the courage to take to the streets” and did not want the false news of her death to worry and frighten the protesters. The girl also sent a video to the BBC Persian in which she repeats the gesture of her hair to prove that she is the same person.