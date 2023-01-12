Tehran’s revolutionary tribunal has issued a preliminary sentence sentencing him to 40 years in prison Oliver Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old Belgian national employed in the humanitarian sector, arrested on 24 February and accused of espionage. The Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Labibreiterated in recent days that his government considers Vandecasteele “innocent” and summoned the Iranian embassy for clarification.

Norwegian Refugee Council aid worker is considered a sort of “hostage” of Iran to obtain the release of the Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadsentenced to 20 years for preparing an attack against Iranian opponents in France.

The Belgian authorities were counting on the “Treaty for the Transfer of Sentenced Persons”, recently concluded with Tehran, to be able to make some kind of exchange. But the treaty was suspended by the Constitutional Court, pending a ruling on the merits of the agreement.

Meanwhile Vandecasteele has been in solitary confinement for ten months. The Belgian ambassador, who saw him on January 4, said he had lost weight, he says The evening. The detainee said he was forced into a “staging” at the trial.

The sentence

To report the outcome of the process to which the Dutch aid worker was subjected is Tasnim making it known that Vandecasteele was sentenced to 12 years and 6 months in prison for “spying for foreign intelligence services” and another 12 years and 6 months for “cooperating with hostile US states against Iran”.

The Belgian citizen was also sentenced to 2 years and six months for “smuggling foreign currency for the value of 500 thousand dollars”, a charge for which the money was also confiscated, he was sentenced to pay double the sum in rials as a fine Iranians and 74 lashes. For “laundering 500,000 dollars” Vandecasteele was sentenced to 12 years 6 months in prison and the confiscation of the proceeds deriving from the laundering was ordered.

According to Iranian law, people who are sentenced to prison to various terms of confinement have to serve only one which corresponds to the longest one.