Negotiations to restore the Iranian nuclear deal, the JCPO, are “at a standstill” and, warns Joseph Borrell, “no short-term breakthrough can be expected.” On the sidelines of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy explained to the French news agency Afp that from this summer the positions of the parties involved “have diverged”.

Since April 2021, Iran has engaged in EU-mediated talks to revive the JCPOA, signed in 2015 with the UK, France, Germany, China, Russia and the US to limit the nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. international. This summer, to everyone’s surprise, the United States, the European Union and Tehran announced that the negotiators would meet in Vienna for a final attempt to restart talks on the nuclear program.

The draft agreement of the EU

In August, after 16 months of negotiations, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy presented a “definitive” text. A compromise that would have allowed Iran to once again comply with its obligations and the United States to return to the agreement, from which it withdrew in 2018 after the decision of the then President Donald Trump who then restored the sanctions against Tehran. The agreement, through four phases developed in 165 days, would have led Iran to stop enrichment of uranium, which has exceeded the 60% threshold while the JCPOA provides a limit of 3.67%, and the United States to remove the sanctions against the country. This would have allowed Tehran to return to international markets.

Most of the negotiators, second Afp, agrees that there will be no agreement before the midterm elections, the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 8. And Borrell fears that the political situation in the country could be generating a new stalemate.

The crux of the Aiea investigation

“My role is to push both sides. The latest demands from the Iranians have not helped. We were almost there, then new proposals have arrived and the political environment is not the most favorable”, the other EU representative explained yesterday. . In its latest response to the text proposed by the European Union, Iran has again requested the closure of the investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) on the traces of uranium found in three undeclared sites by Tehran.

“This latest proposal raises serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful JCPOA,” the UK, France and Germany said in a joint note last week. According to the three countries, parties to the agreement, Iran has decided not to seize this decisive diplomatic opportunity and continues to intensify its nuclear program far beyond what can be justified by civil reasons.

While Borell announced in his interview that there is nothing else to be done to overcome the impasse. “I think I have proposed the best balance between everyone’s positions. I have nothing else to propose”, warned the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.