Iran: "Citizens of nine foreign countries arrested". There would also be Italians
Iran: “Citizens of nine foreign countries arrested”. There would also be Italians

Iran: “Citizens of nine foreign countries arrested”. There would also be Italians

The Iranian intelligence ministry, according to a statement reported by government news agencies Irna and Tasnim, announced that it had arrested nine foreign nationals, coming from Germany, Holland, Poland, Italy, France and Sweden, on charges of participating at street demonstrations or having “worked behind the scenes” to foment them.

The nine unidentified people were arrested “during the riots or while they were plotting behind the scenes,” the ministry said in a statement released by the Iranian media.

Voices from Iran in the streets with women: “Our disobedience for rights and freedom”

For 15 days, Iran has been in turmoil over mass protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old young woman arrested by the moral police for not wearing the veil correctly and who died from being beaten, the family claims.

Iran, a girl arrested in Tehran for having breakfast without a veil

The repression put in place by the government is very hard, with at least 80 deaths, thousands of arrests of students, workers, artists, musicians.

