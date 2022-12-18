Home World Iran, clashes in Karaj prison: one prisoner dies
World

Iran, clashes in Karaj prison: one prisoner dies

by admin
Iran, clashes in Karaj prison: one prisoner dies

A prisoner died last Saturday in an Iranian prison and the case has raised alarm over the conditions in which hundreds of protesters arrested in recent weeks are being held.

The episode took place in the Karaj prison, west of Tehran, and was allegedly the result of a “contained brawl”, government media reported: the prisoner was allegedly stoned by other prisoners. The ward where the brawl broke out is that of drug crimes, where the prisoners also allegedly set fire to a series of blankets collected in the courtyard, according to Hossein Fazeli, the public prosecutor of the province of Alborz.

This new episode of violence inside Iranian prisons takes place after the great fire that broke out on 15 October inside the infamous Evin prison, where many political prisoners, activists and journalists are being held. The toll from the fire in Evin was eight dead, according to state media, but independent reporters say many more would be killed.

Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based NGO, said Saturday’s incident at Karaj Central Prison, which houses some of the inmates of recent protests being held, began after a man was taken to solitary confinement. to be executed. Prisoners broke CCTV cameras and chanted “death to the dictator” and “death to the Islamic Republic,” IHR said, citing an unnamed source.

Detainees allegedly clashed with security guards over the impending execution of four people and more than 100 were injured by beatings and gunshots, according to the NGO.

You may also like

Canoe class 28 students panic at sea High-tech...

Urgent! WHO has announced that there are no...

Where will Turkey-Russia relations go with a phased...

Qatar against Brussels over corruption case in the...

Pope to Christmas concert artists: Peace is worth...

Will the House Ways and Means Committee Review...

Several cities in Ukraine were bombed by Russian...

Orwell’s “1984” is the best-selling book of Russian...

Tunisia, voters boycott the polls, less than 9%...

Ukraine, breaking news. Mayor of Kiev: heating is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy