A prisoner died last Saturday in an Iranian prison and the case has raised alarm over the conditions in which hundreds of protesters arrested in recent weeks are being held.

The episode took place in the Karaj prison, west of Tehran, and was allegedly the result of a “contained brawl”, government media reported: the prisoner was allegedly stoned by other prisoners. The ward where the brawl broke out is that of drug crimes, where the prisoners also allegedly set fire to a series of blankets collected in the courtyard, according to Hossein Fazeli, the public prosecutor of the province of Alborz.

This new episode of violence inside Iranian prisons takes place after the great fire that broke out on 15 October inside the infamous Evin prison, where many political prisoners, activists and journalists are being held. The toll from the fire in Evin was eight dead, according to state media, but independent reporters say many more would be killed.

Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based NGO, said Saturday’s incident at Karaj Central Prison, which houses some of the inmates of recent protests being held, began after a man was taken to solitary confinement. to be executed. Prisoners broke CCTV cameras and chanted “death to the dictator” and “death to the Islamic Republic,” IHR said, citing an unnamed source.

Detainees allegedly clashed with security guards over the impending execution of four people and more than 100 were injured by beatings and gunshots, according to the NGO.