12.02.2023

Tehran’s government held a rally on Saturday to mark the 44th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, claiming victory in the face of a wave of protests. Overseas, many Iranians took to the streets and held demonstrations. At the same time, a hacker group claimed to have interfered with the webcast of Iranian President Rahid’s speech.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Iranian government held rallies across the country on Saturday (February 11) to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. At the same time, the Tehran government claimed victory in the face of the previous wave of protests by the Iranian people.

Last year, the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police, sparked widespread protests in Iran. Human rights groups estimate that thousands of Iranians have been arrested and several protesters executed. Meanwhile, smaller insurgencies continue, as more women, for example, choose to ignore the country’s mandatory hijab rules.

Leahy: “The enemy wants to take our independence”

At Saturday’s rally, Iran’s conservative President Ebrahim Raisi called anti-government demonstrators “deceived young people”.

“People have realized that the enemy is not focusing on women, life, freedom, but they want to take our independence,” he said in a speech at Tehran’s Azadi Square.

According to Iranian state media reports, before the 44th anniversary, Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei announced a conditional amnesty for tens of thousands of protesters.

The Iranian military also flexed its “muscles” on Saturday, displaying Emad (Imad ballistic missile) and Sejjil ballistic missiles, as well as Shahed-136 (Witness-136 drone) and Mohajer drones.

Tehran also flexed its military might on Saturday, displaying Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles



Hackers claim to have disrupted presidential speech

A hacker group called “Edalat-e Ali” (“Ali’s Justice”) claims to have disrupted a live webcast of Iranian President Rahim’s televised speech on Saturday.

In a video posted on social media, the hackers appeared to disrupt the live broadcast of Leahy’s speech with a clip for about a minute. In the video, a masked figure shouts: “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

In October 2022, as part of the protests triggered by Amini’s death, the “Edalat-e Ali” organization interrupted the live broadcast of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s official media.

Many Iranians Abroad Condemn Islamic Republic

Abroad, many Iranians have used the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to protest Tehran’s government over its crackdown on women’s rights. Thousands took to the streets in Paris, and there were smaller demonstrations in German cities such as Dusseldorf.

“The purpose of the protest is to show that Iranians are standing up against the regime,” Hamburg city councilor Danial Ilkhanipour told the rally in Paris.

Swedish lawmaker Alireza Akhondi, who also took part in the demonstrations in Paris, told AFP that the main aim was for EU officials to “hear the voice of the Iranians”. “We want the Revolutionary Guards to be labeled as a terrorist organization,” he said. “This is the most important thing.”

(Reuters, AFP, AP)

