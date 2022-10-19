Elnaz Rekabi arrived in Tehran with the team and a crowd was ready to welcome her. The Iranian climber competed in South Korea without a hijab, required of the athletes of the Islamic Republic. Yesterday she apologized for her gesture on her Instagram, explaining in a story that her headdress fell “inadvertently”. What appeared, therefore, as a gesture of protest, according to the athlete was caused “by the timing with which she was called to compete.”

This morning the crowd gathered at the Imam Khomeini International Airport outside Tehran, as shown by the videos on Iranian television, in which people were also heard chanting the 33-year-old athlete’s name and calling her “hero”. Rekabi walked into one of the airport terminals, caught on state television cameras, wearing a black baseball cap and a black hoodie that covered her hair. The athlete received flowers and then she repeated that not wearing her veil was an “unintentional” choice, as already written on Instagram.

Iran, Elnaz Rekabi: "I apologize, veil moved by mistake". Diplomatic sources deny the disappearance: "The athlete together with the team"



«I returned to Iran and I am calm, even though I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened », were the words of the champion. Rekabi explained the dynamics of the race, stating that she was in a women’s-only waiting area before her climb. “I was busy wearing my shoes and gear, and I forgot to wear my hijab and then I went to compete.” Upon exiting the airport, Rekabi was put into a van which slowly passed through the crowd cheering the athlete. It is not clear at the moment where Rekabi is now.

In the meantime, strikes and protests among workers continue in the country one month after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested by the police for not wearing the veil correctly.