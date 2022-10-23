The Iranian Atomic Energy Agency reported that it had suffered a hacker attack on its e-mail systems, which took place in the name of an as yet unidentified foreign country. The Black Reward hacker group had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities Iranians, urging them to release all “political prisoners, prisoners of conscience and all people arrested during the demonstrations”, before disseminating documents related to the Iranian nuclear program.

Hacker attack

After 24 hours, some documents were disclosed on social media – including maps, a short video and pay slips – of the Iranian company affiliated with the Atomic Energy Organization (Aeoi). The gesture could be signed by Black Reward. A move that Tehran called “useless media hype and psychological warfare” while in a note the Aeoi agency added that the weakness of the anti-government front is deduced from “these illegal moves that derive from desperation”.

The organization minimizes by adding that preventive measures to stem the threats had already been adopted and that the e-mails distributed contained only “routine technical messages”.

The sixth week of protests

The gesture comes at an extremely tense moment for the country which, despite the harsh repressions and limitations on the use of the network by the authorities in Tehran, is facing the wave of protests arising from the death of the 22-year-old for the sixth week. Mahsa Amini who was under arrest for not wearing the mandatory veil correctly. Numerous university students have organized demonstrations (between Tehran, Kermanshah, Hamedan and Tabriz) parading to the rhythm of slogans such as “I will kill whoever kills my sister” in addition to the classic “Life woman freedom” and “Death to the dictator”. At Sharif University, recently the subject of a severe attack by security forces, and other universities, students rebelled against the ban on sharing meals in separate rooms and men and women sat together to eat in the canteen.

The lockouts of bazaars and shops continue, especially in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Bukan and Saghez. The Aidin chocolate factory in the northwestern city of Tabriz also joined the strikes by workers in the petrochemical and other manufacturing sectors.

The wave of demonstrations continues to move even outside Iran with very participatory protests such as that in Berlin where on Saturday about 80,000 people, according to the police, marched in the city center to support the protests that have been going on in Iran for over a month. . During the demonstration, organized by a collective of women, signs with the slogan “Woman, life, freedom” and also Kurdish flags were displayed.

Against the press

Tehran intends to include two Farsi-language news channels based in London, BBC Farsi e Iran International, on the Iranian list of terrorist organizations. A measure that is taken in relation to the protests taking place in the country. “The two channels BBC Farsi e Iran International and their organizers must be put on the terror list, “he said Kazem Gharibabad, head of the international department of the Iranian judiciary. Quoted by the news agency HeGharibabadi accused the two broadcasters of encouraging violent riots with their media coverage and of being responsible for “terrorist actions” and destruction of public facilities.