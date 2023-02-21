The death sentence in Iran of a German-Iranian man, 67-year-old Djamshid Sharmahd, “is absolutely unacceptable” and “the imposition of the death penalty will cause a strong reaction” in Germany. This was communicated in a note by the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock. Iran “has repeatedly denied consular access and access to trial dates” to Germany

Berlin asks Tehran “to remedy these deficiencies in the appeal process, to correct the sentence and to refrain from imposing the death penalty”.

Sharmahd, a man of Iranian-German nationality and resident in the United States is, according to the Tehran judiciary, the leader of the armed wing of a group that supports the restoration of the monarchy overthrown by the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The Iranian authorities have accused him of collaborating with US intelligence and spying on Iran’s ballistic missile program. He was also accused of planning a series of bombings, including the one at the mosque, in which 14 people were killed and more than 200 injured. His family said he was only the opposition group’s spokesman and accuses the secret services Iranians to have kidnapped him from Dubai in 2020. His hometown is Glendora, California.