A spokesman for the Iranian government has ruled out any involvement by the country in the attack on writer Salman Rushdie, the first official comment by a member of the government of Tehran on the attack. Nasser Canaanspokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, spoke this morning in a routine briefing with reporters.

Rushdie, Paty, Mahfouz the long blood trail of fanaticism inspired by Iranian Ayatollahs at Tahar Ben Jelloun 13 August 2022