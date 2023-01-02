Listen to the audio version of the article

A 30-year-old died in Iran after 20 days in a coma following torture in prison, Amnesty International said. Mehdi Zare Ashkzari had studied Pharmacy in Bologna, where he had also worked in a pizzeria to support his studies. Two years ago he had returned to his country. The eyes of the world thus remain focused on the ferocious Iranian repression also with the beginning of this new year, and precisely following the celebrations on New Year’s Eve some former and current football players of a known Tehran team, for attending a New Year’s Eve party with men and women and consuming alcohol. The Iranian agency Tasnim writes it. The latest updates show that the state of detention for sportsmen did not last long, and they were released shortly after.