Home World Iran, director Jafar Panahi announces hunger strike
World

Iran, director Jafar Panahi announces hunger strike

by admin
Iran, director Jafar Panahi announces hunger strike

TEHRAN – The Iranian director Jafar Panahiwho was arrested last summer, weeks before his latest film was released to huge acclaim, went on a hunger strike to protest his detention amid more than four months of anti-government protests.

Panahi, whose films have wowed critics and won numerous international awards, has announced that he will refuse food or medicine starting today “in protest against the extralegal and inhumane behavior of the judicial and security systems.” The 62-year-old filmmaker was sentenced to six years in prison in 2011 on charges of producing anti-government propaganda, but the sentence was never carried out.

Banned from both traveling and cinema, he continued to make underground films which were released overseas to great acclaim. Panahi was arrested in July when he went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to investigate the arrests of two other Iranian filmmakers. Later, a judge ruled that he had to serve his previous sentence. His latest film, Bears Don’t Exist, in which he plays a fictional version of himself while filming along the Iranian-Turkish border, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, a week before start of the protests. The New York Times and the Associated Press named it one of the 10 best films of the year, and film critic Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times named it the best film of 2022.

See also  Biden Putin in a 2-hour video dialogue with each other about the situation in Ukraine | Putin | NATO | Russia-Sina Military

You may also like

The Pentagon: “Chinese spy balloon sighted in US...

Ukraine, latest news. Media: “US peace plan with...

In Israel, artificial intelligence makes the victims of...

In Stalingrad eighty years later: Putin recalls the...

The needle in the haystack was successful!Australian government...

EU, stop interference by “hostile” countries in European...

ChatGPT case, from Big Tech to Beijing the...

The EU Commission meets in Kiev. Dress code...

Qatargate, immunity to Cozzolino and Tarabella removed. Now...

To keep Russia united now Putin rehabilitates Stalin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy