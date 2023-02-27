Iranian authorities have confirmed they are investigating reports that female students in several cities across the country have been poison. Since the end of November, local media have reported cases of respiratory poisoning of hundreds of girls from about 10 years in the schools of Qomone of the main religious cities of theIran. The goal was to close girls’ schools.

A doctor who specializes in treating poisoning victims said he believed the aim was to ‘scare protesters’ and in ‘revenge’ for the role young women played in recent protests against theobligatory hijab. Iran’s Deputy Minister of Education, Younes Panahi, told reporters that “it has been revealed that the chemicals used to poison the schoolgirls are not warfare chemicals…the poisoned schoolgirls do not need aggressive treatment and a large percentage of the chemicals used are curable.” Speaking to the Guardian on condition of anonymity, the specialist doctor said that based on “the data available, the most likely cause of this poisoning could be a weak organophosphate agent“. Probably, she added, “they want to take revenge on the female students who are the pioneers of the recent protests.” Moreover, she added, “never before have I treated someone who was poisoned with organophosphate agents. The only cases I have treated have been workers exposed to these agents in agricultural pesticides.”

According to the Irna agency, on 14 February the parents of the pupils gathered in front of the city governorate to “ask for explanations”, while on Sunday the Deputy Minister of Health Youness Panahi revealed that “it emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed”. The poisoning – she later explained – was caused by “chemical compounds available not for military use, and is neither contagious nor transmissible”. For their part, the ministries of intelligence and education have limited themselves to saying that they are collaborating to find the source of the poisoning. In addition to Qom, the city of Borujerd, in the center of the country, was also the scene of similar episodes. In the last few hours, reports BBC Persian, more than 90 high school students have gone to hospital with symptoms of poisoning. It is not the first time that similar cases have been mentioned in Iran. At the end of October, the case of a 21-year-old university student caused a sensation, Negin Abdolmalekidied from drinking poisoned alcohol. The revelations about drugged or poisoned activists in prison, punished for having participated in the protests, are also disconcerting.

Meanwhile, in the last few hours a Spanish citizen has been released, Ana Baneira, 24, detained since last November. The circumstances of the arrest have never been specified, but the period of detention coincides with the peak of protests in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.