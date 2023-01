TEHRAN – A drone strike causes an explosion at a military factory in Isfahanin the center ofIran. An Iranian defense statement, quoted by the Irna agency, says that the attack “was unsuccessful”, with one of the drones shot down by anti-aircraft fire and two others exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant. The statement adds that there was “minor damage” to the roof of the factory and that no one was injured.