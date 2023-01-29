Home World Iran, drone attack on military center in Isfahan
World

Iran, drone attack on military center in Isfahan

by admin
Iran, drone attack on military center in Isfahan

A drone strike has caused an explosion at a munitions factory in Isfahan in central Iran. An Iranian defense statement, quoted by the Irna agency, states that the attack “was unsuccessful”, with one of the drones shot down by anti-aircraft fire and two others exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant. The Iranian Defense describes the targeted site as a “laboratory”, without elaborating. Isfahan, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of Tehran, is home to both a large airbase built for its fleet of American-made F-14 fighters and its Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Center.

The statement adds that there was “minor damage” to the roof of the factory and that no one was injured. A video of the explosion was released in the Iranian media, where a loud bang is heard. Iranian authorities have not yet charged anyone with the attack, despite the fact that the finger has been pointed at Israel in the past. Meanwhile, a major fire has broken out in an oil refinery in the northern city of Tabriz, but there are so far no indications of a connection between the two events.

The drone attack comes at a time of high tension in Iran, where popular protests against the regime have been underway for months. Meanwhile, negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear deal are at a standstill and Tehran is accused of supplying Russia with drones used in attacks on Ukraine.

Find out more
See also  Ukraine-Russia, today's news from the war

You may also like

Protests broke out in many places across the...

Sunak “fires” President Tory Zahawi over a tax...

Iran, drone attack on a munitions factory in...

Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign: “Last chance to...

Pakistan, bus ends up in a ravine: at...

London, Prime Minister Sunak fires Tory leader Zahawi...

Iran, drone attack on munitions factory foiled: no...

Iran, magnitude 5.9 earthquake on the border with...

Ukraine, breaking news. Zelensky: “We need long-range missiles...

Police disband “Scorpion” unit that killed Tire Nichols

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy