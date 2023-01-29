Listen to the audio version of the article

A drone strike has caused an explosion at a munitions factory in Isfahan in central Iran. An Iranian defense statement, quoted by the Irna agency, states that the attack “was unsuccessful”, with one of the drones shot down by anti-aircraft fire and two others exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant. The Iranian Defense describes the targeted site as a “laboratory”, without elaborating. Isfahan, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of Tehran, is home to both a large airbase built for its fleet of American-made F-14 fighters and its Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Center.

The statement adds that there was “minor damage” to the roof of the factory and that no one was injured. A video of the explosion was released in the Iranian media, where a loud bang is heard. Iranian authorities have not yet charged anyone with the attack, despite the fact that the finger has been pointed at Israel in the past. Meanwhile, a major fire has broken out in an oil refinery in the northern city of Tabriz, but there are so far no indications of a connection between the two events.

The drone attack comes at a time of high tension in Iran, where popular protests against the regime have been underway for months. Meanwhile, negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear deal are at a standstill and Tehran is accused of supplying Russia with drones used in attacks on Ukraine.