Several explosions – three or four according to witnesses – have occurred in Isfahan in Iran. According to Iranian state TV Irib, which cites official sources, there were no injuries in the explosion. “The blast occurred at a defense ministry munitions manufacturing plant, and according to the deputy governor of Isfahan there are no casualties,” Irib said.

“An unsuccessful drone attack on one of the Defense Ministry’s workshop complexes in the central Iranian city of Isfahan has been thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that one of the drones was hit by the defense system. flak of the complex and two others exploded.

«The accident, which occurred at 23:30 on Saturday evening (21:00 in Italy), damaged only part of the roof of a workshop and caused no casualties or damage to equipment. The activities of the workshops continue,” the ministry said, quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Videos released on social media last night showed explosions at an ammunition depot north of the city of Isfahan, with emergency units dispatched to the scene.