Home World Iran, drone attack on munitions factory foiled: no one injured
World

Iran, drone attack on munitions factory foiled: no one injured

by admin
Iran, drone attack on munitions factory foiled: no one injured

Several explosions – three or four according to witnesses – have occurred in Isfahan in Iran. According to Iranian state TV Irib, which cites official sources, there were no injuries in the explosion. “The blast occurred at a defense ministry munitions manufacturing plant, and according to the deputy governor of Isfahan there are no casualties,” Irib said.

“An unsuccessful drone attack on one of the Defense Ministry’s workshop complexes in the central Iranian city of Isfahan has been thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that one of the drones was hit by the defense system. flak of the complex and two others exploded.

«The accident, which occurred at 23:30 on Saturday evening (21:00 in Italy), damaged only part of the roof of a workshop and caused no casualties or damage to equipment. The activities of the workshops continue,” the ministry said, quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Videos released on social media last night showed explosions at an ammunition depot north of the city of Isfahan, with emergency units dispatched to the scene.

See also  Expulsion of Russian officials: they have already left Italy

You may also like

Iran, magnitude 5.9 earthquake on the border with...

Ukraine, breaking news. Zelensky: “We need long-range missiles...

Police disband “Scorpion” unit that killed Tire Nichols

Listed as the best destination of LP2023, I...

Memphis, US police disband ‘the Scorpion unit’ that...

World reacts to escalating violence in Israeli-Palestinian conflict...

Pakistan, bus ends up in a ravine: at...

Ukraine war: How a trio of main battle...

Preliminary results show Peter Pavel leading in second...

Donetsk area devastated by missile attack

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy