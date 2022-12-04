TEHRAN. The Iranian government has announced that it has executed four citizens, arrested in June this year, on charges of collaboration with Israel. A few days ago the judiciary had announced the death sentences of the four citizens, found guilty of “cooperation with the Zionist intelligence services”.

The four executed were Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bejandi, according to the news site Libra. Their death sentence had been approved by the Supreme Court for “intelligence cooperation with Israel” and “kidnapping”.

“These members of the Zionist network, directed by the Israeli secret services, have carried out robberies, destruction of private and public property, kidnappings and forced confessions by individuals, with the cooperation of a network of thugs,” he wrote Libraadding: “They were eventually arrested by the intelligence forces of the Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence.”