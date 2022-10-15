Rumbles of gunfire, flames blazing and black smoke rising from the Evin prison in Iran, where for weeks people have been protesting, fighting and dying for the murder of Mahsa Amini. In one of the videos published a few minutes ago we read that “the special forces are heading towards the prison”. At least three explosions were heard coming from that area of ​​Tehran. The prison is famous for the torture and political killings perpetrated within its walls. Also note why many brilliant minds who opposed the regime spent many years of their lives there.

According to some Iranian activists who have taken the images, it seems that the wards of prisoners and political prisoners, the cultural building transformed into a place of detention and the department of those who have committed financial crimes have been burned. “All prisoners are in danger,” reads a tweet from an activist. Iranian state media quoted a member of Evin duty security as blaming “criminal elements” for ongoing problems at the prison.

Political prisoners captured in recent weeks were held in that prison, including our compatriot Alessia Piperno arrested on 28 September. At the moment, the relatives of the victims concerned about the fate of their loved ones who are inside the structure would be gathered outside the prison. In these minutes, ambulances and firefighters also arrived. Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American imprisoned for seven years in Iran on charges of espionage, has just returned behind bars in Evin. Human Rights Watch accused the prison authorities of using threats of torture and indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical treatment to detainees.