He had promised to stay in Iran alongside women fighting for their freedom and families mourning their young dead. But Taraneh Alidoosti took a step further, photographed herself without a veil and with a sign in her hand – “Woman, life, freedom” – and shared the image with her over 8 million followers on Instagram, in solidarity with anti -governments that have been going on for more than seven weeks now.

Alidoosti is one of the most important and beloved Iranian actresses, star of the film by Ashgar Farhadi, The client, Oscar winner. The slogan “Woman, life, freedom”, of Kurdish origins as was Mahsa Amini, the 22 year old who died in police custody whose story has access to the protest movement, has become a rallying cry in the squares and universities.

The brutal repression

The government repression, however, has been brutal, so far there have been at least 310 deaths and more than 14 thousand arrests, the government’s campaign of violence and intimidation has spared no one, stars, artists, footballers, but above all professors, students, activists. At the start of the protests, Alidoosti had promised to stay in Iran at any price and had interrupted his career to support the families of those killed.

Other prominent figures from the world of art and sport have joined the protesters in recent weeks, many footballers such as Bayern Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun who condemned the security forces in an Instagram story: “Shame on killing people easily. and the living women of Iran. Long live the Iranian women! “

