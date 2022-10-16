Listen to the audio version of the article

Clashes and a fire broke out on the night between Saturday and Sunday in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran, which houses many of those arrested in the demonstrations in recent days, following the death of the young Masha Amini.

The Italian Alessia Piperno would also be found in the same prison. According to the authorities, 8 people were injured. Then the fire was extinguished and calm returned. The access roads to the prison remain blocked.

US President Joe Biden condemned the crackdown by the Iranian authorities and the State Department said it held Iran “fully responsible for the safety of our unjustly detained citizens, who should be released immediately.”

Tehran’s response to the US president was not long in coming. “Iran will not be weakened by the interference and statements of an exhausted politician,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Biden, writes the spokesperson on Instagram, has once again supported the “riots” in Iran. “Your habit is to abuse situations of disorder, but remember: here is Iran,” Kanani intimated addressing the US president.