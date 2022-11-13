Home World Iran, first death sentence since the beginning of the protests
A court of Teheran sentenced to death, for the first time, a person accused of participating in the “riots” that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing thehijab. According to the verdict, reported by the news agency of the Iranian judiciary Librathis person, whose identity was not revealed, was sentenced to death for “setting fire to a government building, disrupting public order, getting together and conspiring to commit a crime against national security “.

