Home World Iran, first protester executed. The regime is negotiating with Venezuela for political asylum
World

Iran, first protester executed. The regime is negotiating with Venezuela for political asylum

by admin
Iran, first protester executed. The regime is negotiating with Venezuela for political asylum

The situation in Iran remains incandescent between street riots and backlashes of the regime which, in addition to using a hard fist, is allegedly evaluating an exit strategy in the event of a coup. The judiciary of the Islamic Republic has announced that Mohsen Shekar, arrested during the protests, has been executed: it is the first death sentence carried out for a protester, as reported by the BBC Persia. Shekari was charged with blocking a road, rioting, drawing a weapon with intent to kill, and intentionally wounding an officer while on duty.

The judiciary said the hearing was held on Nov. 10 and the defendant confessed to his charges. Still, the Islamic Republic has reportedly entered into talks with its Venezuelan allies to arrange asylum for regime officials and their families in case the situation worsens and increases the possibility of regime change, diplomatic sources said Westerners to Iran International English who relaunched the news on Twitter. Four senior Iranian officials reportedly traveled to Venezuela in mid-October to ensure that the government in Caracas grants asylum to top regime officials and their families and lets them enter the country in case of an “unfortunate incident”.

Find out more
See also  China, death sentence for drug trafficking confirmed for Canadian citizen

You may also like

Twitter, investigation into dormitory offices. Risky debt now...

Musk’s wealth has shrunk and his brain computer...

United Kingdom, the case of “Lady Bra”: the...

Guterres calls on developed countries to provide more...

UK announces energy partnership with US – Xinhua...

Migrants, the “black book” of rejections denounces 25...

Taiwan’s representative word for 2022 is released, food,...

Tik Tok sued in Indiana over serving adult...

New Ten Rules for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and...

Iran, first protester arrested for protests executed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy