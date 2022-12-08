Listen to the audio version of the article

The situation in Iran remains incandescent between street riots and backlashes of the regime which, in addition to using a hard fist, is allegedly evaluating an exit strategy in the event of a coup. The judiciary of the Islamic Republic has announced that Mohsen Shekar, arrested during the protests, has been executed: it is the first death sentence carried out for a protester, as reported by the BBC Persia. Shekari was charged with blocking a road, rioting, drawing a weapon with intent to kill, and intentionally wounding an officer while on duty.

The judiciary said the hearing was held on Nov. 10 and the defendant confessed to his charges. Still, the Islamic Republic has reportedly entered into talks with its Venezuelan allies to arrange asylum for regime officials and their families in case the situation worsens and increases the possibility of regime change, diplomatic sources said Westerners to Iran International English who relaunched the news on Twitter. Four senior Iranian officials reportedly traveled to Venezuela in mid-October to ensure that the government in Caracas grants asylum to top regime officials and their families and lets them enter the country in case of an “unfortunate incident”.