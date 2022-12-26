Home World Iran, forced to land a flight from Tehran to Dubai with the family of former footballer Daei on board
TEHRAN – The Iranian authorities have ordered a Mahan Air flight, the W563 from Tehran to Dubai, to land on the island of Kish: on board were the wife and son of the former footballer and coach Ali Daei, subjected to threats after expressing his support for the protests that have been going on for 100 days. BBC Monitoring journalist Kian Sharifi writes it on Twitter.

The news was also taken up by the Iran International website, according to which the woman and child were thus prevented from leaving Iran. “Daei said his family members were not arrested. He was not on board,” Sharifi wrote.

