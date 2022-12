Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein AmirAbdollahian, canceled his visit to Italy scheduled for tomorrow. Tehran’s head of diplomacy should have participated in the Med Dialogues in Rome, a geopolitical conference organized by ISPI and the Farnesina, and should have met the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

The Farnesina was at work organizing agendas, but in the early afternoon of today the Iranian foreign minister let it be known that he would not be coming.